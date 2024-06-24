 
Netflix announces its list of Top 10 most trending TV Shows, Movies

Netflix lets fans in on everything that has been trending so far, from TV shows to movies and much more

June 24, 2024

Netflix's Top 10 list of trending TV shows and movies have just been released and it features a range of options for fans, from family friendly options to period dramas, action, risque, cartoon films and also adventure shows.

Check out the full list below;

TV Shows:

  • Bridgerton
  • Your Honor
  • America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
  • Perfect Match
  • Dexter
  • Gangs of Galicia
  • Eric
  • Cold Case Files
  • Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult
  • Sweet Tooth

Movies

  • Trigger Warning
  • Hit Man
  • Home
  • Fifty Shades of Grey
  • The Lego Batman Movie
  • Tell Them You Love Me
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Ultraman: Rising
  • Minions
  • Shrek
