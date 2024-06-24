Netflix announces its list of Top 10 most trending TV Shows, Movies

Netflix's Top 10 list of trending TV shows and movies have just been released and it features a range of options for fans, from family friendly options to period dramas, action, risque, cartoon films and also adventure shows.
Check out the full list below;
TV Shows:
- Bridgerton
- Your Honor
- America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
- Perfect Match
- Dexter
- Gangs of Galicia
- Eric
- Cold Case Files
- Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult
- Sweet Tooth
Movies
- Trigger Warning
- Hit Man
- Home
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- The Lego Batman Movie
- Tell Them You Love Me
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Ultraman: Rising
- Minions
- Shrek