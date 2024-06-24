 
Princess Anne sustains minor injuries, admitted to hospital

King Charles is being kept closely informed about Princess Anne

June 24, 2024

Princess Anne sustains minor injuries, admitted to hospital

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, has been admitted to hospital with minor injuries and concussion following an incident at her Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday, palace has confirmed.

King Charles is being kept closely informed about the health of Princess Anne.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah and others shared statement issued by Buckingham Palace over Princess Anne’s injuries.

The palace statement reads, “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

The statement further says, “The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery.”

