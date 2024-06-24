 
Geo News

Taylor Swift's response to Dave Grohl's claims deemed ‘classy'

Taylor Swift has seemingly responded to Dave Grohl's claim that she doesn't perform live

By
Web Desk

June 24, 2024

Taylor Swift has seemingly responded to Dave Grohl's claim that she doesn't perform live

Taylor Swift has seemingly responded to Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl’s claim that she doesn’t sing live.

After Dave’s comments went viral, Taylor began her next Eras Tour show with a tribute to her band that plays live for her 3.5 hour-long shows.

Responding to a standing ovation, she said, “Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight, they deserve this so much.”

“And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it,” she added.

The video, which was uploaded to X, had commenters appreciating Taylor for responding with so much class.

Taylor’s recent show in London was a star studded affair, with celebrities like Liam Hemsworth, Hugh Grant, Rachel Zegler, Greta Gerwig, Green Day, Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis, Tom Cruise and Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie.

Also in attendance was the Prince of Wales, Prince William along with his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The three took a cute selfie with Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce. 

Sophie Turner parties the night away after Joe Jonas divorce confessions
Sophie Turner parties the night away after Joe Jonas divorce confessions
Netflix announces its list of Top 10 most trending TV Shows, Movies
Netflix announces its list of Top 10 most trending TV Shows, Movies
Princess Anne sustains minor injuries, admitted to hospital
Princess Anne sustains minor injuries, admitted to hospital
Prince William 'too busy' to deal with Prince Harry drama
Prince William 'too busy' to deal with Prince Harry drama
Prince Harry dubbed 'Petulant', warned over rift with royal family
Prince Harry dubbed 'Petulant', warned over rift with royal family
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry suffer major blow after Thomas Markle interview
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry suffer major blow after Thomas Markle interview
Prince William leaves Meghan Markle shocked with latest move
Prince William leaves Meghan Markle shocked with latest move
Ben Affleck lashes out at paparazzi amid J Lo divorce rumors
Ben Affleck lashes out at paparazzi amid J Lo divorce rumors
Piers Morgan follows in footsteps of Prince William
Piers Morgan follows in footsteps of Prince William
Prince Harry's 'emotional' plans for Kate Middleton exposed
Prince Harry's 'emotional' plans for Kate Middleton exposed
Meghan Markle dragged for not seeing Thomas Markle: ‘Frightfully sad story'
Meghan Markle dragged for not seeing Thomas Markle: ‘Frightfully sad story'
Prince Harry urged to run to King Charles while he's still king
Prince Harry urged to run to King Charles while he's still king