Taylor Swift's response to Dave Grohl's claims deemed ‘classy'

Taylor Swift has seemingly responded to Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl’s claim that she doesn’t sing live.

After Dave’s comments went viral, Taylor began her next Eras Tour show with a tribute to her band that plays live for her 3.5 hour-long shows.

Responding to a standing ovation, she said, “Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight, they deserve this so much.”

“And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it,” she added.

The video, which was uploaded to X, had commenters appreciating Taylor for responding with so much class.

Taylor’s recent show in London was a star studded affair, with celebrities like Liam Hemsworth, Hugh Grant, Rachel Zegler, Greta Gerwig, Green Day, Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis, Tom Cruise and Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie.

Also in attendance was the Prince of Wales, Prince William along with his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The three took a cute selfie with Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce.