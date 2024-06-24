Sophie Turner parties the night away after Joe Jonas divorce confessions

Sophie Turner is living it up with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson after separating with Joe Jonas.

The loved up duo attended Taylor Swift’s final sold out show in London from the VIP tent alongside other celebrities like Sir Paul McCartney, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott, Ellie Goulding and Cate Blanchett.

Later, Sophie and Peregrine partied the night away at Chiltern Firehouse where Taylor also let loose alongside her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

As the two were seen exiting the afterparty, Daily Mail photographed the Game Of Thrones who kept it casual with a simple black vest top and black jeans.

Completing the look with a pair of burgundy heels, Sophie kept her makeup minimal. On the other hand, Peregrine wore a pale blue shirt over a white T-shirt.

Sophie sparked engagement rumors with the English aristocrat earlier this month when the two were spotted enjoying a romantic getaway in Italy and the actress rocked a golden band on her engagement finger.

Her hint comes after she broke her silence on her divorce with the Jonas Brothers member.

“I mean, those were the worst few days of my life. There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself,” she told British Vogue in May.