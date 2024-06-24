 
Geo News

Sophie Turner parties the night away after Joe Jonas divorce confessions

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their separation in September 2023

By
Web Desk

June 24, 2024

Sophie Turner parties the night away after Joe Jonas divorce confessions

Sophie Turner is living it up with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson after separating with Joe Jonas.

The loved up duo attended Taylor Swift’s final sold out show in London from the VIP tent alongside other celebrities like Sir Paul McCartney, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott, Ellie Goulding and Cate Blanchett.

Later, Sophie and Peregrine partied the night away at Chiltern Firehouse where Taylor also let loose alongside her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

As the two were seen exiting the afterparty, Daily Mail photographed the Game Of Thrones who kept it casual with a simple black vest top and black jeans.

Completing the look with a pair of burgundy heels, Sophie kept her makeup minimal. On the other hand, Peregrine wore a pale blue shirt over a white T-shirt.

Sophie sparked engagement rumors with the English aristocrat earlier this month when the two were spotted enjoying a romantic getaway in Italy and the actress rocked a golden band on her engagement finger.

Her hint comes after she broke her silence on her divorce with the Jonas Brothers member.

“I mean, those were the worst few days of my life. There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself,” she told British Vogue in May.

Taylor Swift's response to Dave Grohl's claims deemed ‘classy'
Taylor Swift's response to Dave Grohl's claims deemed ‘classy'
Netflix announces its list of Top 10 most trending TV Shows, Movies
Netflix announces its list of Top 10 most trending TV Shows, Movies
Princess Anne sustains minor injuries, admitted to hospital
Princess Anne sustains minor injuries, admitted to hospital
Prince William 'too busy' to deal with Prince Harry drama
Prince William 'too busy' to deal with Prince Harry drama
Prince Harry dubbed 'Petulant', warned over rift with royal family
Prince Harry dubbed 'Petulant', warned over rift with royal family
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry suffer major blow after Thomas Markle interview
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry suffer major blow after Thomas Markle interview
Prince William leaves Meghan Markle shocked with latest move
Prince William leaves Meghan Markle shocked with latest move
Ben Affleck lashes out at paparazzi amid J Lo divorce rumors
Ben Affleck lashes out at paparazzi amid J Lo divorce rumors
Piers Morgan follows in footsteps of Prince William
Piers Morgan follows in footsteps of Prince William
Prince Harry's 'emotional' plans for Kate Middleton exposed
Prince Harry's 'emotional' plans for Kate Middleton exposed
Meghan Markle dragged for not seeing Thomas Markle: ‘Frightfully sad story'
Meghan Markle dragged for not seeing Thomas Markle: ‘Frightfully sad story'
Prince Harry urged to run to King Charles while he's still king
Prince Harry urged to run to King Charles while he's still king