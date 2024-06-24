 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber embraces pregnancy glow with stylish maternity look

Hailey and Justin Bieber awaits the arrival of their first child together

By
Web Desk

June 24, 2024

Hailey Bieber embraces pregnancy glow with stylish maternity look
Hailey Bieber embraces pregnancy glow with stylish maternity look

Hailey Bieber showcased stunning maternity style during recent date night with husband Justin.

As the couple awaits their first child together, Hailey continues to make headlines with her bold maternity fashion looks.

During their date night in New York City, Hailey dorned herself in a sophisticated ivory-gold satin turtleneck dress, paired with black platform heels that complemented her asymmetric gown.

Hailey Bieber embraces pregnancy glow with stylish maternity look

The runway model completed her look with black narrow sunglasses and accessorized with elegant gold earrings, while her hair was styled in a classic 90’s updo.

Meanwhile, dad-to-be Justin, opted for a more casual attire, donning a blue puffer jacket over loose-fitting pants and his signature smiley-faced Drew slippers.

Ever since Hailey revealed her pregnancy with Justin in a heartfelt Instagram post last month, she has been embracing maternity fashion with grace.

Just days ago, Hailey highlighted her baby bump in a chic black bodysuit selfie and earlier celebrated the second anniversary of her skincare line, Rhode.

Taylor Swift reflects on Travis Kelce, Gracie Abrams' Eras Tour surprises
Taylor Swift reflects on Travis Kelce, Gracie Abrams' Eras Tour surprises
Oprah Winfrey celebrates medical school success of her 'daughter-girl'
Oprah Winfrey celebrates medical school success of her 'daughter-girl'
Jennifer Lopez covers hands in gloves amid Ben Affleck's wedding ring drama
Jennifer Lopez covers hands in gloves amid Ben Affleck's wedding ring drama
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce party until dawn after Eras Tour stage surprise
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce party until dawn after Eras Tour stage surprise
Kim Kardashian's return to blonde era sparks criticism: 'hideous'
Kim Kardashian's return to blonde era sparks criticism: 'hideous'
Dave Grohl takes a dig at Taylor Swift and 'Errors Tour'
Dave Grohl takes a dig at Taylor Swift and 'Errors Tour'
Khloé Kardashian defends daughter True's dance recital makeup choice
Khloé Kardashian defends daughter True's dance recital makeup choice
Travis Kelce makes friends with Hollywood A-list actor at Taylor Swift show: See pic
Travis Kelce makes friends with Hollywood A-list actor at Taylor Swift show: See pic
Charli XCX 'will not tolerate' disrespect towards Taylor Swift
Charli XCX 'will not tolerate' disrespect towards Taylor Swift
'Pirates of the Caribbean' star meets horrific run-in with wild life in Hawaii
'Pirates of the Caribbean' star meets horrific run-in with wild life in Hawaii
Ben Affleck sends mixed signals to Jennifer Lopez amid marital woes?
Ben Affleck sends mixed signals to Jennifer Lopez amid marital woes?
Taylor Swift hits back at critics who talk badly about her
Taylor Swift hits back at critics who talk badly about her