Hailey Bieber embraces pregnancy glow with stylish maternity look

Hailey Bieber showcased stunning maternity style during recent date night with husband Justin.

As the couple awaits their first child together, Hailey continues to make headlines with her bold maternity fashion looks.

During their date night in New York City, Hailey dorned herself in a sophisticated ivory-gold satin turtleneck dress, paired with black platform heels that complemented her asymmetric gown.

The runway model completed her look with black narrow sunglasses and accessorized with elegant gold earrings, while her hair was styled in a classic 90’s updo.

Meanwhile, dad-to-be Justin, opted for a more casual attire, donning a blue puffer jacket over loose-fitting pants and his signature smiley-faced Drew slippers.

Ever since Hailey revealed her pregnancy with Justin in a heartfelt Instagram post last month, she has been embracing maternity fashion with grace.

Just days ago, Hailey highlighted her baby bump in a chic black bodysuit selfie and earlier celebrated the second anniversary of her skincare line, Rhode.