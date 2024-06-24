 
Geo News

‘The Crown' star Meg Bellamy recalls troubling aspect of playing Kate Middleton

Meg Bellamy is opening up about a troublesome time she faced while playing Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

June 24, 2024

Meg Bellamy is opening up about a troublesome time she faced while playing Kate Middleton
Meg Bellamy is opening up about a troublesome time she faced while playing Kate Middleton

The Crown actress Meg Bellamy, who played Princess Kate Middleton in the show, is reflecting on the trolling she received for playing the Princess.

Bellamy, 21, starred in the sixth and final season of The Crown and played the university going version of Kate. The season featured the blossoming love story of Kate and William (played by Ed McVey) during their education at University of St Andrews in Scotland.

“I’d had this long day of press, it had gone well, then I went on my phone and there was all this negative stuff about my body online,” Bellamy shared with You magazine.

She said the main objective of all the harsh comments was: “You’re too fat to play Kate.”

“That was a glimpse into being a woman in this industry. I thought, ‘OK, that’s a sign to distance yourself because it doesn’t mean anything,’” Bellamy reflected.

“You can’t listen to that sort of stuff,” she remarked, adding that those comments usually come from “men called Gary who are holding a fish in their profile picture.”

“I’ve had so many amazing things happen to me. They’re the losers for saying that. I’m living my best life over here,” the actress added.

Kevin Costner's demands that stood in way of ‘Yellowstone' return
Kevin Costner's demands that stood in way of ‘Yellowstone' return
Jennifer Garner's mom feared widowhood after 59 years of marriage
Jennifer Garner's mom feared widowhood after 59 years of marriage
Meghan Markle dealt an impossible choice with an entire country's wrath awaiting
Meghan Markle dealt an impossible choice with an entire country's wrath awaiting
‘Star-struck' Prince William tried to be ‘protective dad' at Taylor Swift concert
‘Star-struck' Prince William tried to be ‘protective dad' at Taylor Swift concert
Taylor Swift improvises 'Eras Tour' after swallowing a bug
Taylor Swift improvises 'Eras Tour' after swallowing a bug
Meghan Markle slammed for clumsy mistake that's a product of its own making
Meghan Markle slammed for clumsy mistake that's a product of its own making
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't ‘command attention' against Royal Family
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't ‘command attention' against Royal Family
Meghan Markle sparks suspicions as UK plans get exposed
Meghan Markle sparks suspicions as UK plans get exposed
Jennifer Garner talks emotionally about dad William's death
Jennifer Garner talks emotionally about dad William's death
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott dance along at Taylor Swift's Eras show: Watch
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott dance along at Taylor Swift's Eras show: Watch
Sophie Turner parties the night away after Joe Jonas divorce confessions
Sophie Turner parties the night away after Joe Jonas divorce confessions
Taylor Swift's response to Dave Grohl's claims deemed ‘classy'
Taylor Swift's response to Dave Grohl's claims deemed ‘classy'