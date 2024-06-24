‘The Crown' star Meg Bellamy recalls troubling aspect of playing Kate Middleton

Meg Bellamy is opening up about a troublesome time she faced while playing Kate Middleton

The Crown actress Meg Bellamy, who played Princess Kate Middleton in the show, is reflecting on the trolling she received for playing the Princess.

Bellamy, 21, starred in the sixth and final season of The Crown and played the university going version of Kate. The season featured the blossoming love story of Kate and William (played by Ed McVey) during their education at University of St Andrews in Scotland.

“I’d had this long day of press, it had gone well, then I went on my phone and there was all this negative stuff about my body online,” Bellamy shared with You magazine.

She said the main objective of all the harsh comments was: “You’re too fat to play Kate.”

“That was a glimpse into being a woman in this industry. I thought, ‘OK, that’s a sign to distance yourself because it doesn’t mean anything,’” Bellamy reflected.

“You can’t listen to that sort of stuff,” she remarked, adding that those comments usually come from “men called Gary who are holding a fish in their profile picture.”

“I’ve had so many amazing things happen to me. They’re the losers for saying that. I’m living my best life over here,” the actress added.