Jennifer Garner's mom feared widowhood after 59 years of marriage

The actress's father, William John Garner passed away at the age of 85 on March 30

By
Web Desk

June 24, 2024

Jennifer Garner's mom feared widowhood after 59 years of marriage

Jennifer Garner’s mother Pat talked about her husband William John Garner’s mournful death and her fear of becoming a widow after almost 6 decades of marriage.

On June 24, Garner and her mom appeared in an interview on the Today show, for their viral social media series, Pretend Cooking Show.

During the conversation, the 86-year-old Pat recalled the loss of William, who died after 59 years of marriage.

She said, "I was so worried about being a widow. And then one day I had an epiphany: You will be alright, Pat. And I am.”

Garner chimed in, "You really did. You made that decision."

Pat went on to say, "And I really have been alright. Now, I miss him. And I so wanted to tell him I was going to be on the Today show."

"He loved how much people loved you," Garnier said, adding, "So he would be right there smiling. ... How lucky to grow up with parents like mine."

For those unversed, William died on March 30, 2024, at the age of 85. Garner announced the dismal news on her Instagram account and posted a heartfelt poem for her late father.

