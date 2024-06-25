Channing Tatum keeps ‘23 Jump Street’ hopes alive

23 Jump Street was in limbo, but this didn’t stop Channing Tantum from fighting its case.

In a chat with ComicBook, the Step Up actor recalled raving over the trilogy script, “There is a project that was written and it’s still the best script that I’ve ever read for a third movie,” adding it did not come to the screen because “a lot of bureaucracy, kind of above the line stuff. It’s really hard to get it made and we’ve been trying to get it done.”

However, Channing remains optimist saying, “You know what, I’m going to put some good juju out there and I’m going to say I would love to see ’23 Jump Street.’”

He continued, “I would love to do it with Jonah, and Jonah I know wants to do it. We would love to just get to go play again.”

In 2013, the third instalment was reported to be a crossover with Men in Black, but the Sony hack in 2014 and other red tapes left the film yet to see the sun.

Helmed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the Jump Street franchise was a super hit as both two instalments togetherly raked in over $500 million globally.