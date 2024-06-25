Piers Morgan breaks silence on Princess Anne's accident

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has expressed his views after Princess Anne sustained injuries.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Morgan shared palace statement and said, “BREAKING: Princess Anne is in hospital with head injuries after what is believed to have been a horse-related incident at her Gatcombe Park estate. Expected to make a full, speedy recovery.”

The outspoken journalist further said, “I wish HRH all the best. Must have been quite a bang for this indomitable lady to allow herself to be hospitalised.”



Earlier palace said in a statement that the Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park.

Princess Anne remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery, the statement reads and adds “The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery.”