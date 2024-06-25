 
Geo News

Piers Morgan breaks silence on Princess Anne's accident

King Charles has been kept closely informed about Princess Anne incident

By
Web Desk

June 25, 2024

Piers Morgan breaks silence on Princess Annes accident
Piers Morgan breaks silence on Princess Anne's accident

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has expressed his views after Princess Anne sustained injuries.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Morgan shared palace statement and said, “BREAKING: Princess Anne is in hospital with head injuries after what is believed to have been a horse-related incident at her Gatcombe Park estate. Expected to make a full, speedy recovery.”

Piers Morgan breaks silence on Princess Anne's accident

The outspoken journalist further said, “I wish HRH all the best. Must have been quite a bang for this indomitable lady to allow herself to be hospitalised.”

Piers Morgan breaks silence on Princess Annes accident

Earlier palace said in a statement that the Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park.

Princess Anne remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery, the statement reads and adds “The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery.”

Kate Middleton fans receive disappointing news as Buckingham Palace makes major announcement
Kate Middleton fans receive disappointing news as Buckingham Palace makes major announcement
Tom Cruise skips daughter Suri's graduation for Taylor Swift concert
Tom Cruise skips daughter Suri's graduation for Taylor Swift concert
Princess Anne incident details revealed
Princess Anne incident details revealed
Prince Harry to spill tea about Thomas Markle estrangement in next memoir?
Prince Harry to spill tea about Thomas Markle estrangement in next memoir?
Cardi B accepts fans' demand for her third album
Cardi B accepts fans' demand for her third album
Channing Tatum keeps ‘23 Jump Street' hopes alive
Channing Tatum keeps ‘23 Jump Street' hopes alive
Insider report reveals who's real Swiftie in royal family
Insider report reveals who's real Swiftie in royal family
'The Bear' pours cold war on new love angle between chefs
'The Bear' pours cold war on new love angle between chefs
Triple H believes Netflix deal 'game-changer' for WWE
Triple H believes Netflix deal 'game-changer' for WWE
Eddie Murphy drops two major updates about 'Shrek' universe
Eddie Murphy drops two major updates about 'Shrek' universe
Mindy Kaling secretly welcomes her third baby
Mindy Kaling secretly welcomes her third baby
Real reason behind Princess Anne's hospitalization explained
Real reason behind Princess Anne's hospitalization explained