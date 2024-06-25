Netflix unveils list of most watched series & movies of all time

Netflix has offered its subscribers a wide range of series and movies in every genre over the past decades. Whether you like action series, comedies, rom-coms, and anime, Netflix has everything for everyone.

Here’s the list of most watched series and movies on Netflix of all time

Most watched series on Netflix of all time

Wednesday (Season 1)

Stranger Things (Season 4)

DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Season 1)

Bridgerton (Season 1)

The Queen’s Gambit

The Night Agent (Season 1)

Fool Me Once

Stranger Things (Season 3)

Bridgerton (Season 2)

Baby Reindeer

The Witcher (Season 1)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Watcher (Season 1)

Most watched movies on Netflix of all time