Netflix unveils list of most watched series & movies of all time
Netflix: Here's a list of global hit series and movies
By
Web Desk
June 25, 2024
Netflix has offered its subscribers a wide range of series and movies in every genre over the past decades. Whether you like action series, comedies, rom-coms, and anime, Netflix has everything for everyone.
Here’s the list of most watched series and movies on Netflix of all time
Most watched series on Netflix of all time
Wednesday (Season 1)
Stranger Things (Season 4)
DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Season 1)