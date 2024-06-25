 
Geo News

Netflix unveils list of most watched series & movies of all time

Netflix: Here's a list of global hit series and movies

By
Web Desk

June 25, 2024

Netflix unveils list of most watched series & movies of all time
Netflix unveils list of most watched series & movies of all time

Netflix has offered its subscribers a wide range of series and movies in every genre over the past decades. Whether you like action series, comedies, rom-coms, and anime, Netflix has everything for everyone.

Here’s the list of most watched series and movies on Netflix of all time

Most watched series on Netflix of all time

  • Wednesday (Season 1)
  • Stranger Things (Season 4)
  • DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Season 1)
  • Bridgerton (Season 1)
  • The Queen’s Gambit 
  • The Night Agent (Season 1)
  • Fool Me Once 
  • Stranger Things (Season 3)
  • Bridgerton (Season 2)
  • Baby Reindeer
  • The Witcher (Season 1)
  • Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
  • The Watcher (Season 1)

Most watched movies on Netflix of all time

  • Red Notice 
  • Don’t Look Up 
  • The Adam Project 
  • Bird Box 
  • Leave the World Behind
  • The Gray Man 
  • Damsel 
  • We Can Be Heroes 
  • The Mother 
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 
  • Extraction
  • Extraction 2 
  • Spenser Confidential 
Jeremy Renner weighs in on needing time off to play 'challenging' roles
Jeremy Renner weighs in on needing time off to play 'challenging' roles
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to haters with chart-topping comeback
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to haters with chart-topping comeback
Explosive claim tells Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez part ways
Explosive claim tells Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez part ways
Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight bury the hatchet?
Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight bury the hatchet?
Sean Penn likes life sans relationships
Sean Penn likes life sans relationships
Justin Timberlake reacts to viral 'intoxicated' clip after DWI arrest
Justin Timberlake reacts to viral 'intoxicated' clip after DWI arrest
Jeremy Runner lacks energy for challenging roles after snowplow accident
Jeremy Runner lacks energy for challenging roles after snowplow accident
'Madame Web' spurs Emma Roberts thirst for superhero films
'Madame Web' spurs Emma Roberts thirst for superhero films
Amanda Kloots admits dating apps left her feeling depressed
Amanda Kloots admits dating apps left her feeling depressed
Chrissy Teigen reveals her favorite parenting resource ‘Technology'
Chrissy Teigen reveals her favorite parenting resource ‘Technology'
Jason George anticipates reunion with 'Grey's Anatomy' ‘family'
Jason George anticipates reunion with 'Grey's Anatomy' ‘family'
Michael J. Fox's daughter Schuyler ties the knot
Michael J. Fox's daughter Schuyler ties the knot