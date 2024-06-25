 
Taylor Swift disappoints Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle had requested Taylor Swift to appear on her podcast 'Archetypes', however, the singer had rejected

June 25, 2024

US singer Taylor Swift has apparently disappointed Meghan Markle as the duchess “probably isn’t going to be happy” with her meeting Prince William and two of his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

William attended Taylor Swift's concert with George and Charlotte and shared a selfie with the US singer on social media.

The future King had also thanked Taylor for a 'great evening' after attending the gig.

The Shake It Off singer also wished Prince William a very happy birthday and posted a selfie with him and his kids.

Reacting to it, royal expert Rita Panahi claims that Meghan “probably isn’t going to be happy” with Taylor meeting the future king and his children.

Rita said, “If there’s one thing that Meghan covets above all else, it’s celebrity attention, and the former actress probably isn’t going to be happy with Taylor Swift making time for William and his children.”

The royal expert's remarks came as Taylor Swift had rejected Meghan Markle’s podcast request.

Meghan had requested Taylor to appear on her podcast Archetypes.

She wrote her a handwritten letter and Taylor's team had rejected it, according to reports.

