Jennifer Lopez accepts her fate as Ben Affleck divorce becomes imminent 

June 25, 2024

Jennifer Lopez has finally accepted her fate that her divorce from Ben Affleck is ‘imminent’ after weeks working hard to make her marriage work.

According to Closer Magazine, JLo has took a while to get her head around her fourth failed marriage, but now that she has accepted the reality, she is gearing up for the future.

A source close to the diva has revealed that she might leave Los Angeles after her divorce from the Gone Girl actor is finalized.

Speaking of her current condition, the insider said she is reading to move on after putting on a “brave face” on things, but “these past few months have been humiliating.”

“She wants to do everything possible to shake off the sadness of this break-up as quickly as she can, so it makes perfect sense to get away from LA,” they continued.

“She misses the East Coast and has for a while – it’s where a lot of her family are and it’s where she feels most at home,” the insider added.

The tipster also claimed that Lopez may get together with Alex Rodriguez, whom she was dating before reconciling with Affleck.

“As far as Alex goes, a number of her friends are saying she shouldn’t have let him slip through her fingers,” the insider said.

“She admits they really did work well as a couple; the only problem was that she had this itch that needed to be scratched with Ben.

“She’s realised what a million jokes if she were to get back together with Alex, but she’s not going to let the public dictate her love love. On her end, at least, the door is very much open.”

