Photo: Celine Dion told director THIS thing before going into SPS attack

Celine Dion seemingly wanted the world to witness what a SPS actually looks like.

As fans will know, the songstress recently revealed her diagnosis with stiff person’s syndrome, which is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms, according to the John Hopkins Medicine.

Detailing her battles with the rare disorder, which is commonly mistaken to be Parkinson’s disease, the singing sensation just released the documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.

A clip from this documentary features Celine battling a lengthy spasm, and the show’s director Irene Taylor recently got candid about the attack.

In a chat with PA news agency, Irene shared that when the spasm “very quickly” occurred while shooting, she was unsure about “should I film it.”

She then recalled that Celine once told her never “to ask permission to film something”.

“So in that first 30 seconds, I was not focused on filming, I was the sound person and my cinematographer was there,” she explained about the spasm, which reportedly lasted for 10 minutes.

She also added, “But there were several people in the room and everyone was doing what they were trained to do to help her, they’d all been given medical training on what to do if this happens.

“So she was in the best hands she could be in. If they needed an extra pair of hands, I would have dropped my microphone and gotten in (to) help them without a doubt. But I did decide to keep filming, knowing that we didn’t have to use it,” Irene remarked in conclusion.