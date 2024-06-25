 
'The Bear' cast spills the beans on new romances ahead of season 3

Season 3 of Jeremy Allen White's 'The Bear' will premiere on June 26, 2024

June 25, 2024

Photo: 'The Bear' cast spills the beans on new romances ahead of season 3

The much-awaited third season of Hulu hit series, The Bear, is returning to screens soon.

Recently, the show’s cast marked their presence for a press conference during which they

During the appearance, Ayo Adebiri and Jeremy Allen White were asked if the upcoming season will feature a romance between their characters Sydney Adamu and Carmen Berzatto.

In response, they denied that the fans will not see any love blooming between the duo as they replied, “No.”

Speaking of the interesting dynamics between Carmen and his “cousin” Richie, played by Moss-Bachrach, Moss remarked, “They’re great now,”

Jeremy Allen White also quipped, “Carmy is continuing to do what he does best, which is be incredibly avoidant of all the issues,”

“There’s little pieces that you grab on to in life and that’s what makes you who you are, the good and the bad,” Matty Matheson, who portrays Neil Flake, also continued.

“It is a trade, and so I think picking up these little skills along the way, you never stop learning who you are made of, the people around you. We wanted to tell a story of what and how Carmy was kind of built in that way,” he established before moving to a new topic. 

