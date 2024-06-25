 
Geo News

Sir Tim Laurence updates on Princess Anne's recovery post-hospital visit

Princess Anne's husband, Sir Tim Laurence, reveals what he brought for her during the hospital visit

By
Web Desk

June 25, 2024

Sir Tim Laurence updates on Princess Annes recovery post-hospital visit
Sir Tim Laurence updates on Princess Anne's recovery post-hospital visit

Princess Anne's husband, Sir Tim Laurence, has broken his silence on her recovery.

According to BBC report, Sir Tim Laurence visited Princess Royal for two hours and assured reporters that she's doing fine.

"She's doing fine, slow but sure," Sir Tim mentioned as he left the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Princess Anne was admitted to the hospital on Sunday following the accident, which occurred while she was walking on her estate where horses were present.

When asked if he had brought anything for Princess Anne during his hospital visit, Sir Tim responded, "Just a few little treats from home."

According to Buckingham Palace statement on Monday, "Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery. The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

Meghan Markle is helping her own downfall hasten, expert speaks out
Meghan Markle is helping her own downfall hasten, expert speaks out
Why King Charles didn't allow Prince William, Prince Harry to meet Michael Jackson
Why King Charles didn't allow Prince William, Prince Harry to meet Michael Jackson
'Bridgerton' author promises beautiful journey after season 3 change
'Bridgerton' author promises beautiful journey after season 3 change
Kate Middleton heartbroken with Prince William plans for George video
Kate Middleton heartbroken with Prince William plans for George
'The Bear' cast spills the beans on new romances ahead of season 3
'The Bear' cast spills the beans on new romances ahead of season 3
Travis Kelce dodges Jake Gyllenhaal question, takes dig at Joe Alwyn at same time
Travis Kelce dodges Jake Gyllenhaal question, takes dig at Joe Alwyn at same time
Eddie Murphy explains why he signed up for 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel
Eddie Murphy explains why he signed up for 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel
Meghan Markle struggling under the weight of Prince Harry's inheritance
Meghan Markle struggling under the weight of Prince Harry's inheritance
Prince William feels 'honoured' to welcome Japanese royals to UK
Prince William feels 'honoured' to welcome Japanese royals to UK
Celine Dion told director THIS thing before going into SPS attack
Celine Dion told director THIS thing before going into SPS attack
Princess Anne's injuries 'more serious' than Buckingham Palace claims
Princess Anne's injuries 'more serious' than Buckingham Palace claims
Real culprit from Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham's fight exposed
Real culprit from Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham's fight exposed