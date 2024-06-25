Sir Tim Laurence updates on Princess Anne's recovery post-hospital visit

Princess Anne's husband, Sir Tim Laurence, has broken his silence on her recovery.

According to BBC report, Sir Tim Laurence visited Princess Royal for two hours and assured reporters that she's doing fine.

"She's doing fine, slow but sure," Sir Tim mentioned as he left the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Princess Anne was admitted to the hospital on Sunday following the accident, which occurred while she was walking on her estate where horses were present.

When asked if he had brought anything for Princess Anne during his hospital visit, Sir Tim responded, "Just a few little treats from home."

According to Buckingham Palace statement on Monday, "Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery. The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."