Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Australia tour a challenge: Here's Why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are urged to keep their stance in place as they prepare to embark on a world tour.

After their successful trip to Nigeria, the Duke and Duchess now have their eyes on Australia and onto other countries further for their philanthropic work.

However, their plans have been largely criticised by Royal reporter Louise Roberts, who believes the privacy-loving couple is not making things easy for themselves.

She told Sky News Australia: "In May, after Nigeria, and that was a successful faux royal tour for them, let's face it, Harry made the comment they want to do more of this." Speaking on the channel's Royal Report, Louise added: "(Harry and Meghan) are obsessed with privacy but a world tour is a direct contradiction."



Meanwhile, expert Jennie Bond believes both Harry and Meghan have to stop timing their announcements with the Royal Family.

She told OK!: "I can't honestly imagine that they are sitting there scheming to make announcements on the same day as a royal event. Surely they are bigger than that?

