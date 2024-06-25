 
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny hold hands as they rekindle romance in Paris

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner rekindle romance after their breakup in December 2023

June 25, 2024

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted enjoying a romantic date night at Paris.

As per DailyMail report, the Kardashian-Jenner star and the rapper held hands as they exited a FWRD Paris Fashion Week event and headed to dinner at La Girafe restaurant.

Both stars, marking their rekindled romance after a breakup in December 2023, opted for a coordinated all-black look for their date night.

Jenner turned heads in a strapless gown with a sheer bottom half, while Bad Bunny stunned in stylish pleated pants and jacket.

This date comes after couple's recent sightings in France, including their appearance at Vogue World Paris event, where Jenner walked the Palace Vendôme runway along with Gigi Hadid while Bad Bunny performed.

Jenner took to Instagram later to share glimpses from the event, stating in caption, "how lucky are weeee @gigihadid @voguemagazine @hermes."

Hadid reciprocated the feeling in comments section, writing, "sooooo lucky."

