Jeremy Renner reveals his first moment after snowplow accident

The actor talked about the first words he uttered when he regained consciousness

By
Web Desk

June 25, 2024

Jeremy Renner recalled his first moments with his family after his near-fatal snowplow accident that occurred on New Year’s Eve of 2023.

As per People magazine, the 53-year-old actor said in a cover story of the July/August issue of Men’s Health Magazine, "When I got conscious, my family was there, squeezing my toes and s***.”

The Mayor of Kingstown actor then uttered his first words which were ‘sorry’, he noted, “I woke up and they’re all at the foot of the bed, and I signed that I was sorry."

While being ‘fully Intubated’ with a ‘giant hose’ in him, he requested to give him a pencil.

Then he managed to note down his apology to his family, "'Holy f---. I’m so sorry. I love you all so much.'"

Renner went on to say, “Seemed like a weird thing to say, but that was the driving energy of me waking in the first place."

Recently, during his interview with the Smartless podcast, the Avengers star said that he is more focused on his recovery and would not accept any challenging role in the meantime.

For those unversed, Renner had a horrific snowplow accident on 1st January 2023 which broke 38 of his bones and left the Hawkeye star in critical condition.

