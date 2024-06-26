 
'The Notebook' director regrets revealing star cast unofficial fight

Nick Cassavetes recalls the time he let out fight Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams had during 'The Notebook' and how he regretted it

June 26, 2024

Nick Cassavetes was the director of The Notebook, and he is regretting the row of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams during the shooting which he revealed more than a decade ago.

In a chat with Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker reflected on the romantic hit film's 20th anniversary and said it was unfortunate that he had slipped out of the disputes the leading cast had in the early days of the filming.

"It caught me on a bad day, but if [McAdams and Gosling] are around, I apologize to you guys. I shouldn't have spilled the beans," he said.

In a previous interview with VH1, Nick revealed the quarrel the pair had amid the film's shoot.

"Maybe I'm not supposed to tell this story, but they were really not getting along one day on set. Really not," the 65-year-old remembered.

At one point during filming the filmmaker recalled Ryan asking him to change Rachel for another actress.

"Ryan came to me, and there's 150 people standing in this big scene, and he says, 'Nick come here.' He's doing a scene with Rachel, and he says, 'Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off-camera with me?'" Nick recounted.

"'I said, 'What?' He says, 'I can't. I can't do it with her. I'm just not getting anything from this,'" he continued. "[Later] we went into a room with a producer; they started screaming and yelling at each other," he went on. "I walked out."

"And it got better after that, you know? They had it out … I think Ryan respected her for standing up for her character, and Rachel was happy to get that out in the open. The rest of the film wasn't smooth sailing, but it was smoother sailing."

