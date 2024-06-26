Johnny Depp pays tribute to late friend Jeff Beck on his 80th birthday

Johnny Depp paid tribute to his late friend Jeff Beck.



According to People magazine, the 61-year-old actor gathered with musicians Billy Gibbons, Graham Coxon, Jimmy Page, Chris Robinson, and Sandra Beck who is also Beck’s wife on Monday, June 24 at the Gibson Garage in London.

The group united to honor Beck on his 80th birthday with a special performance.

On Monday night, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who is also a vocalist and guitarist performed a song with Sandra.

Beck’s live band drummers Toby Lee and Anika Nilles, also joined Depp and other musicians.

Moreover, the event was hosted by singer and songwriter Imelda May.

It is pertinent to mention that, in January 2023 the late Yardbirds guitarist died of bacterial meningitis, a life threatning infection of the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord.

Additionally, Depp and Beck’s friendship bloomed in 2016 and the duo also released a studio album together in 2022, named 18. The pair also set out on a tour to promote their album.

At the time, Depp said to People magazine about the guitarist, "It's an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother.”