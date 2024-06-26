Prince William 'eye contact' likened to Queen Elizabeth II as Japanese Emperor visits UK

Prince William shows his best hosting skills as he welcomes the Japanese Emperor alongside his wife.

Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako marked their state visit to the UK from Japan and were welcomed by King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William.

Speaking about Prince William's confident body language, expert Judi James brands him perfect his future role as the King of Britain.

She noted: "He strides up to his quests with confidence, looking very much like the leading royal.” The Princess of Wales is continuing to focus on her recovery, making her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis at Trooping the Colour this month.

The expert added: “When he clasps both their hands the shake lasts for quite a few seconds and he chats throughout. His hand shake with the Empress seems to involve a head bow and eye contact with raised brows to again show signals of a friendly approach.”

Judi continued: “William leads the conversations with good eye contact and some animated body language, seeming to help his guests to relax and smile in the way that his grandmother always could."