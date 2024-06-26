Taylor Swift continues charity streak amid 'Eras Tour'

During her Eras Tour Taylor Swift has awarded big donations to food banks and her latest aid to one in Cardiff turnaround its system.



The Cardiff Foodbank CEO Rachel Biggs told The Guardian the Grammy winner donated the largest sum ever for an individual to them.

The figure was unknown, but the head says it was a godsend to their work.

"The breathing space Taylor's donation has given us will enable us to lift our heads and shift our focus from the food bank to the creation of a sustainable operation supporting people who currently need our help with support to address the root cause of poverty and financial support to set them on the path to not needing our aid any more," he said.

The bank's chief further added Taylor aid helps to feed "1,200 people three meals a day, for three days – or 10,800 meals."

Cardiff Foodbank meanwhile heaped praise on the Carolina hitmaker for her huge donations, "Thank you, Taylor Love, Cardiff Food Bank."