Jeremy Allen White spills on experimenting with Bruce Springsteen biopic

Jeremy Allen White will be portraying Bruce Springsteen in movie 'Deliver Me From Nowhere'

June 26, 2024

Jeremy Allen White is yet to get some inspiration for his Bruce Springsteen biopic.

The Bear star is set to portray the 74-year-old rock legend in Deliver Me From Nowhere, a 20th Century Studios project about the making of his 1982 album Nebraska.

While talking to Variety on the red carpet premiere of his drama’s season 3, Jeremy revealed that he hasn’t met Bruce yet.

“We’ve communicated a little bit through some other people, but I hope this still all comes together. We’ve still got a few things, we’ve got some timing stuff to work out, and I’m trying to have a bit of my own process with it before meeting the man, too,” he said.

Jeremy added, “I wanna try to have an understanding, so when I meet him, I’ll have a bit of confidence somewhere in me to stand there.”

When asked if he will be singing his own songs for the biopic, the 33-year-old actor replied, “We’re gonna try. We’re gonna try our best.”

