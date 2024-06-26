Prince William sends best wishes to team England for Euro 2024 next round

Prince William has sent best wishes to team England as they finished top of Group C at Euro 2024 despite being held to a dismal 0-0 draw by Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday.



Gareth Southgate´s England side, who had already reached the last 16, were booed off after once again failing to impress but their tally of five points was enough to secure top spot in the group ahead of Denmark and Slovenia, who also went through.

The team shared on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, saying “Another point on the board. Next up: the #EURO2024 last 16!”

Commenting on it, Prince William who missed the crucial group stage match at Euro 2024 in order to attend a state banquet with the Japanese Imperial Family, said: “Onwards to the knockout stages! Well done England - looking forward to the next round. #EURO2024.”

Prince William is the President of England's Football Association (FA).