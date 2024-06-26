Charles Spencer's wife breaks silence on her divorce: 'just processing'

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer’s wife Karen Spencer has broken her silence on divorce.



Taking to Instagram recently, Karen also thanked her fans for sweet comments.

She said, “Just wanted to say that I have been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support. Thank you, it has really meant a lot to me.”

Karen continued, “I’m just processing at the moment. Will come back to you soon.”

“Thought I’d share a few pics from last nights summer solstice gathering,” she said about the photos she posted on Instagram.

Commenting on her post, one friend said, “Without a doubt, this is the most sad news from Althorp.”

Earlier on June 8, Charles Spencer had also confirmed the end of his marriage to Karen, telling the Mail on Sunday: "It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

