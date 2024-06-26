Travis Kelce shares insight into Prince William meeting at Taylor Swift concert

Travis Kelce met Prince William and his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Taylor Swift's show

Travis Kelce has opened up on his meeting with Prince William and his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Travis met the royals at Taylor Swift’s London Eras Tour show and found the Prince of Wales to be the “coolest motherf–ker.”

The NFL hunk talked about the experience with his brother Jason Kelce on their podcast New Heights.

“He was there with little George and Charlotte,” he said of William and Princess Kate’s two oldest children.

“They were absolutely a delight to meet. I wasn’t sure if I was supposed to bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hands, like, ‘Sup, dude.’ We wanted to be polite,” he shared.

Jason then explained that since the royals weren’t on an “official royal event,” there was no requirement for a curtsy.

He went on to confess that he felt “emasculated” and put his “beer, like, 10 feet away,” when he met them.

“I’ve never seen you give someone that much respect,” Travis quipped.

The Kelce brothers praised William for letting his “kids be vocal,” noting how excited Charlotte was.

“Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte,” Jason said. “She was so f–king adorable.”

“Maybe because I have three girls now, [but] she had a fire to her. She was asking questions,” he added.