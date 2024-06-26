Photo: Kevin Costner reveals what was missing in past partners

Kevin Costner is seemingly looking for a soul mate in his new partner.

Recently, the 69-year-old filmmaker sat down for a confessional with Fox News. During this chat, he spilled the beans on his dating life and revealed that he is open to fall in love again.

For those unversed, Kevin Costner has been married twice in his life spanning over seven decades, he wed Cindy Silva in 1978 but their marriage lasted till 1994. On the other hand, he exchanged marital vows with Christine Baumgartener in 2004, and finalized his divorce earlier this year.



He also shared that after two failed marriages he knows what he is looking for in a partner.

Kevin began the topic by saying, "I had two unique relationships."

"A person who wants to be loved, and they want to be, you know … feel like they're at their very best. And that love helps that and doesn't hinder it,” he claimed before moving to another topic.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time when Kevin expressed his desire to welcomed someone new in his life as in a previous chat with People Magazine, he established that he “would like to be in love” once more.

"There's such a good feeling that's associated with that. It may have to be defined in a different way, but yeah, I love the idea of that possibility,” he concluded at that time.