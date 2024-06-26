Reason behind Angelina Jolie's ‘super skinny' appearance revealed

Angelina Jolie's ‘super skinny' appearance is something she's reportedly proud of

Angelina Jolie recently left fans worried with her super skinny look at the Tony Awards in NYC on June 16, but the actress is proud of how she looks.

“Angie knows she’s super skinny,” a tipster told In Touch. “She also knows that if she wears a revealing dress, everyone is going to talk about how she looks. She practically invites people to comment on her weight by wearing gowns like this that make her look so slim. It’s almost as if she’s starving for attention.”

The Eternals actress looked stunning in a teal strapless gown by Versace. Her daughter Vivienne attended the awards with her and witnessed her mom take home her first Tony Award for producing The Outsiders.

Weighing in on her appearance, a second source said: “It’s not so much that she’s starving for attention but that she’s confident in her appearance. Angie loves her body and how she looks, and she loves to flaunt it.”

“That’s why she’ll wear a sexy dress like this, or a dress with a huge slit, like she did at the Oscars several years ago. She knows she has a killer body, and she isn’t afraid to show it off,” they noted.

The tipster also argued that the legal battle with her ex Brad Pitt – with whom she shares kids Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Knox, 15, and Vivienne – has affected her health for the worse.

“When Angie is stressed out, she doesn’t eat. That’s not good when she’s already so skinny. She was probably also nervous about the Tonys, because The Outsiders, which she produced, was up for Best Musical. She really wanted to win and was so focused on that. She’s the type that forgets to eat,” they revealed.