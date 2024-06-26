Shia LaBeouf hits back at ex FKA Twigs demand of hefty sum in abuse case

Shia LaBeouf and ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs are battling over accusations of abuse and career damage

Shia LaBeouf’ ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs has demanded a huge eight-figure sum from the Transformers star after accusing him of abuse.

FKA accused Shia of knowingly transmitting an STD to her and physically abusing her during their relationship, per In Touch.

According to court documents obtained by the publication, Shia claimed that the Holy Terrain singer refused to turn over some documents related to her finances after claiming that he’d cost her $10 million in damages.

FKA had also claimed the mental and physical abuse led to a delay in the release of her album and lost career opportunities.

Shia’s lawyer argued that she hasn’t provided any proof of the losses she has suffered and the delay in the album release.

He added, “[FKA] also claims she lost contracts because of Shia, contributing to lost professional opportunities. On her alleged severe emotional distress, [FKW’s] medical bills total $4,100 to a therapist.”

He went on to argue that FKA has actually been thriving following the duo’s breakup, releasing new music and doing modelling campaigns for major publications.

He argued: “In April 2019, she released a single titled Cellophane. She released additional singles in Fall 2019, prior to releasing her album Magdalene in November 2019 (which was met with critical acclaim). In 2019, Plaintiff did an extensive U.S. and international tour to accompany the album.”

“She continues to be professionally active, regularly releasing music videos and new music in 2020-2021, including a song with the Weeknd, one of the world’s best-selling artists. In January 2022, she released a 17-song mixtape. In addition to music, she is starring in the upcoming film The Crow. She also has a modeling campaign for Calvin Klein and appeared in numerous magazines including Elle and British Vogue,” he continued.

He further argued that “[FKA’s] work schedule, contracts, and economic success are in direct conflict with someone supposedly traumatized by Shia’s alleged actions.”

He emphasized that FKA can’t claim Shia has cost her damages worth $10 million and “withhold the information that Shia requires to challenge it.”