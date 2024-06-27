 
Celine Dion makes rare vow amid SPS battle: Report

Celine Dion reportedly 'barely socialised' after losing husband to cancer in 2016

June 27, 2024

Celine Dion reportedly has no intention of finding love again as she is striving hard to stay totally available for her kids.

For those unversed, the singing sensation, who is known for her powerful voice, is the mother to three children Rene-Charles and twins, Nelson and Eddy.

She shares these sons with late husband René Angélil, who met his demise in 2016 after battling throat cancer.

Following this tragedy, Celine was also diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition known as the stiff person syndrome (SPS).

Now, as per the latest report of US Sun, an insider shared about Celine "She has no interest in relationships,” and “lives for her children” only.

Reasoning her loss of interest in romance, the source mentioned that after taking care of her sons and battling her condition, she barely finds time for something else.

“Family and health take up most of her time, followed by her comeback plans,” they claimed and mentioned, “René was her everything. Another man would need to be a Superman in her eyes to even stand a chance of a date."

The source declared in conclusion, "She made a vow that she would never let her sons not have a parent around, especially after the loss of René hit them so so hard."

