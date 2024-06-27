Bill Cobbs dies at 90, though cause of death remains unknown

Known for roles in Night At The Museum, Oz The Great, and The Sopranos, Bill Cobbs dies at the age of 90 at his home in Riverside, California.



His brother broke the news on social media while his cause of death remains unknown.

"We are saddened to share the passing of Bill Cobbs," the late actor's brother Thomas G. Cobbs wrote on Facebook.

He continued, "On Tuesday, June 25, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in California. A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones."

"As a family we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father. We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time."

Born in 1934, Bill made his debut in The Taking of Pelham One Two Three in 1974. In his illustrious career, he has appeared in almost 200 television roles and films.