 
Geo News

Bill Cobbs dies at 90, though cause of death remains unknown

Bill Cobbs, known for popular roles in multiple films and shows, dies at 90, though the death cause remains unknown

By
Web Desk

June 27, 2024

Bill Cobbs dies at 90, though cause of death remains unknown
Bill Cobbs dies at 90, though cause of death remains unknown

Known for roles in Night At The Museum, Oz The Great, and The Sopranos, Bill Cobbs dies at the age of 90 at his home in Riverside, California.

His brother broke the news on social media while his cause of death remains unknown.

"We are saddened to share the passing of Bill Cobbs," the late actor's brother Thomas G. Cobbs wrote on Facebook.

He continued, "On Tuesday, June 25, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in California. A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones."

Bill Cobbs dies at 90, though cause of death remains unknown

"As a family we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father. We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time."

Born in 1934, Bill made his debut in The Taking of Pelham One Two Three in 1974. In his illustrious career, he has appeared in almost 200 television roles and films.

Taraji P. Henson anticipates Will Smith's performance at BET Awards
Taraji P. Henson anticipates Will Smith's performance at BET Awards
Marvel star hints at big update about ‘Black Panther' future
Marvel star hints at big update about ‘Black Panther' future
Jason Kelce explains why he took retirement from NFL career
Jason Kelce explains why he took retirement from NFL career
Prince achieves THIS milestone posthumously
Prince achieves THIS milestone posthumously
Carmen Electra remembers ‘kind' friend Shifty Shellshock after his sudden death
Carmen Electra remembers ‘kind' friend Shifty Shellshock after his sudden death
Jason Kelce raves over attending Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' for the first time
Jason Kelce raves over attending Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' for the first time
Paris Hilton channels her inner Liam Neeson in children's right advocacy
Paris Hilton channels her inner Liam Neeson in children's right advocacy
Jessica Biel over Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest?
Jessica Biel over Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest?
Kim Kardashian plans to stay longer in her all-white mansion
Kim Kardashian plans to stay longer in her all-white mansion
Jelly Roll hypes up 'The Beautifully Broken Tour' as ticket pre-sale nears
Jelly Roll hypes up 'The Beautifully Broken Tour' as ticket pre-sale nears
Beyonce gives insights into her dreamy getaway cruise with Jay-Z
Beyonce gives insights into her dreamy getaway cruise with Jay-Z
Travis Kelce reacts to 'impressive' Eras Tour experience with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce reacts to 'impressive' Eras Tour experience with Taylor Swift