Ariana Grande marks her big day with adorable childhood video

The Disney alum turns 31 on June 26

June 27, 2024

Ariana Grande celebrated her birthday with a cute nostalgic video.

The singer-songwriter took to her official intagram account on June 26 and posted a throwback clip from her childhood while crooning and dancing.

In the video, the little Grande can be seen showing some moves and singing.

The person who was recording the video asked, “Why don't you sing the Céline Dion?"

Her fellow Hollywood celebrities rushed into her comment section to wish her and pour their love.

Grande’s Wicked costar, Cynthia Erivo wrote, "Happy birthday my sweet sister.”

Whereas her brother Frankie Grande commented,"A STAR WAS BORN!!"

"Oh yessss! Please never lose this energy !" Reese Witherspoon expressed her love.

Moreover, she also received wishes from her upcoming Wicked film's team, they posted her photo in her costume on the film’s official social media page.

"Happy Birthday, @ArianaGrande,” they wrote in the caption with a crown emoji.

For those unversed, the We Can't Be Friends singer, played the role of Glinda the Good Withch in her forthcoming movie which will be released on November 27.

