Ebon Moss-Bachrach did not name 'Fantastic Fours' in favourite comics

Ebon Moss-Bachrach is set to appear in the upcoming Fantastic Four but his childhood comic book favourites were non-Marvels.



During an interview with Variety, The Bear star said, “I was a comic book fan, but the comic books I used to read when I was a kid were more like the cheaper kind of ones I could get from the five-cent bin,” adding, “I liked Archie, some Richie Rich. I really liked Groo.”

Recalling his favourite comic, Ebon said, “I liked Elfquest a lot,” noting, “I think some of my earliest sexual visions were Elfquest… That’s the good stuff.”

Earlier the actor appeared on The Daily Show and revealed Marvel aid to him to help research his comic book character.

"I'm playing Ben Grimm, who becomes The Thing, who is a man encased in rock. So, yeah, I don't know, I've just been looking at rocks," he said.

"I've been reading a lot of comics," he added, more seriously. "It's really nice. They gave me this Marvel Unlimited thing, so I can just go on my iPad, and go to any comic book that Marvel's ever released."