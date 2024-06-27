 
Geo News

Ebon Moss-Bachrach did not name 'Fantastic Fours' in favourite comics

Ebon Moss-Bachrach reveals he used to read and liked comics in his childhood which were mostly non-Marvel

By
Web Desk

June 27, 2024

Ebon Moss-Bachrach did not name Fantastic Fours in favourite comics
Ebon Moss-Bachrach did not name 'Fantastic Fours' in favourite comics

Ebon Moss-Bachrach is set to appear in the upcoming Fantastic Four but his childhood comic book favourites were non-Marvels.

During an interview with Variety, The Bear star said, “I was a comic book fan, but the comic books I used to read when I was a kid were more like the cheaper kind of ones I could get from the five-cent bin,” adding, “I liked Archie, some Richie Rich. I really liked Groo.”

Recalling his favourite comic, Ebon said, “I liked Elfquest a lot,” noting, “I think some of my earliest sexual visions were Elfquest… That’s the good stuff.”

Earlier the actor appeared on The Daily Show and revealed Marvel aid to him to help research his comic book character.

"I'm playing Ben Grimm, who becomes The Thing, who is a man encased in rock. So, yeah, I don't know, I've just been looking at rocks," he said.

"I've been reading a lot of comics," he added, more seriously. "It's really nice. They gave me this Marvel Unlimited thing, so I can just go on my iPad, and go to any comic book that Marvel's ever released." 

Jeremy White Allen reacts to Ayo Edebiri 'The Bear' directing skills
Jeremy White Allen reacts to Ayo Edebiri 'The Bear' directing skills
Jennifer Lopez uses dirty tricks amid marriage drama?
Jennifer Lopez uses dirty tricks amid marriage drama?
Drake remains under fire for making dead man sing
Drake remains under fire for making dead man sing
Bill Cobbs dies at 90, though cause of death remains unknown
Bill Cobbs dies at 90, though cause of death remains unknown
Taraji P. Henson anticipates Will Smith's performance at BET Awards
Taraji P. Henson anticipates Will Smith's performance at BET Awards
Marvel star hints at big update about ‘Black Panther' future
Marvel star hints at big update about ‘Black Panther' future
Jason Kelce explains why he took retirement from NFL career
Jason Kelce explains why he took retirement from NFL career
Prince achieves THIS milestone posthumously
Prince achieves THIS milestone posthumously
Carmen Electra remembers ‘kind' friend Shifty Shellshock after his sudden death
Carmen Electra remembers ‘kind' friend Shifty Shellshock after his sudden death
Jason Kelce raves over attending Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' for the first time
Jason Kelce raves over attending Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' for the first time
Paris Hilton channels her inner Liam Neeson in children's right advocacy
Paris Hilton channels her inner Liam Neeson in children's right advocacy
Jessica Biel over Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest?
Jessica Biel over Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest?