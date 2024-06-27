Bianca Censori friend shuns her beauty in outing sans Kanye West

A body language expert believes Bianca Censori's recent snap with a friend in an outing absence of Kanye West shows he was uninterested in her web of charms.



Judi James analyzed a picture of the Yeezy architect posing close to a male pal however his expression told a different story.

She told The Mirror, "‌It’s almost sad that the guy looks, like Kanye, pretty laid-back and unfazed by Bianca’s beauty."

"He has his phone in his hand as though distracted and his arrogant-looking head tilt makes it look as though he’s with beautiful, barely-dressed women like her every day of the week."

Expressing her surprise, the expert said, "‌It seems to be the guy she was greeting at the fashion show with her husband but posing up against him at his birthday, arching her back and thrusting her famous curves close to him while clad in an outfit that looks fashioned from duct tape is a new extension to her repertoire."

Judi meanwhile posed several thought-provoking questions after this. "Was Kanye watching? Did he lend her out like one of those celebrity video greeting cards? Or is this her personal choice to pose dramatically with a friend?"