Bill Gates daughter Phoebe's romance with Arthur McCartney raises concerns

Bill Gates' daughter Phoebe Gates confirms romance with grandson of Beatles' Paul McCartney

Bill Gates' youngest daughter Phoebe Gates has finally confirmed romance with Arthur McCartney in a graduation photo diary.

Phoebe nodded to the speculations as she shared moments from her June 15 graduation celebration after completing a Bachelor's degree in human biology from Stanford University, that too only in three years.

"My boyfriend, Arthur, giving me a lift post-ceremony,” Phoebe captioned a sweet moment of him giving her a piggyback ride in one of the pictures published on Nylon.

Phoebe, who previously kept her romance private, also captioned another behind-the-scenes photo of them, "With Arthur, he cleans up nicely."

She also took to Instagram with a montage of the photo diary and wrote, "Graduated."

Congratulations poured in and so did concerns as some netizens demanded updates about her previous relationship.

"You broke up with the black guy??" one user wrote in reference to Stanford alum Robert Ross.

"How do you know he didn’t break up with her?" another quipped.

A third user wrote, "I guess they did. They were both young and new into Uni so it was likely not going to last. Shame thou cos they looked great together."



Someone from the comment section also called out other users for racism, writing, "Why are soooo fascinated by her dating a black guy before… omg so weird… making sound like black people are from the different planet [laughing emoji]"

As for Arthur, the eldest son of Mary McCartney and Alistair Donald and on of the grandson of Beatles legend Paul McCartney, was previously dating Ava Phillippe, daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe.



Phoebe and Donald, 25, have been linked since October 2023 when they went on a European vacation together. In September, they were also photographed together attending the premiere of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.



Yet, Phoebe declined to comment on dating speculations in March interview with Bustle.

On the workfront, Phoebe is gearing up for the launch of new tech company and fashion startup Phia, and often uses her platform to advocate for women’s rights.

Bill, 68, and ex-wife Melinda, 59, who split in 2021, also share son Rory, 25, and daughter Jennifer, 28, who married equestrian Nayel Nassar in October 2021.