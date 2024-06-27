 
Inside Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon baby plans as couple considers adoption

June 27, 2024

Brad Pitt is set to expand his family with girlfriend Ines De Ramon as his relationship with kids, he shares with ex Angelina Jolie, goes downhill.

However, the Fight Club alum is insisting that his baby plans with De Ramon have nothing to do with the ongoing drama between him and his six kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, a source close to Pitt revealed that he and the jewelry designer have been trying for a baby all year and are considering adoption and surrogacy as options.

They said Pitt is keen to have two or three children with De Ramon and is open to exploring different ways to make that happen.

“Brad and Ines have been trying, they’ve not been successful yet, but they’re not giving up and he’s made it clear to friends it’s not going to be a one and done situation,” the source said.

As for his relationship with his children, they said, “Yes, his relationship with his kids is very sad for him right now, but he insists that this isn’t a reaction to that pain, that he had every intention of starting a family with Ines regardless of that.”

“People can speculate about his motives all they want, but the fact is Brad wants two, maybe even three kids, with Ines and he would do the adoption option again in a heartbeat if that’s something Ines wanted too,” the insider continued.

“He also thinks surrogacy is a great option, especially if it gives them the chance of having twins. He really is a wonderful father, that’s why it’s so sad that things have disintegrated so badly with his kids.”

The insider alleged that there is a ‘bit of urgency’ in his baby plans because de Ramon wants a ‘proper commitment first,’ before adding that the couple would tie the knot first before going ahead with their baby plans. 

