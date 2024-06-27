 
Kate Middleton's turned the bones of Buckingham Palace fragile

Kate Middleton is turning King Charles’ monarchy into a shadow of itself

June 27, 2024

Kate Middleton has reportedly made the entire Royal Family feel incredibly fragile.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator Patrick Jephson.

He weighed in on things with Vanity Fair and touched on the status of the Firm in these trying times.

According to Mr Jephson, “Without Catherine, it all seems rather flat,”

After all, “The future of the monarchy is William and Catherine.”

While referencing this he also said, “And, as we know from any superficial study of the British royal family, it’s the women who pull the show together, who get out there and make things happen.”

“So how fragile is the monarchy? Well, it’s as fragile as Catherine is, and at the moment, we don’t know.”

However at the same time Jephson also heaped some praise onto the cancer-stricken Princess for her Trooping of Colour apperaence.

Weighing in on that the former secretatory of the late Princess Diana noted, “The intense public emotion that greeted Catherine’s brave appearance at Trooping underlined her crucial importance to the monarchy.”

All in all, “Without her, the institution would surely be reduced to a shadow of itself. Given the Windsors’ drastically thinned ranks, she is the crown’s best hope by far. She combines duty and beauty with a piercing vulnerability second only to Prince William’s mother.”

