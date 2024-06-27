 
Prince Harry thinks Prince William's turned into a country bumpkin for Kate

Prince Harry harbored ill feelings towards Prince William’s connection to Kate’s family

June 27, 2024

Prince Harry has reportedly harbored a lot of ill feelings towards Kate Middleton and her family for changing Prince William’s priorities.

Royal author Tina Brown issued these revelations, during her interview with The Mirror.

At the time she touched base on Prince Harry’s inability to understand why Prince William was obsessed with the Middleton’s and broke up the brothers’ “us-against-the-world bond” which the spare felt superseded everything else.

According to Ms Brown the Prince felt “displaced by their bougie family unit and couldn’t understand his brother’s obsession with his Middleton in-laws, whose Bucklebury world bored Harry to tears.”

“The [now Waleses] had become a tight unit, and William a full-on Windsor country bumpkin.”

“On weekend when he wasn’t chez Middleton, he was tramping the grounds of Anmer Hall, the red-brick Georgian mansion on the Sandringham Estate that the Queen gave the couple as a wedding present, wearing a flat cap and tweed jacket like his ‘turnip toff’ Norfolk farmer friends.”

