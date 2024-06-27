Joseph Quinn teases shocking return to 'Stranger Things 5'

Joseph Quinn has teased a possible return to the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the New York premiere of his new horror film, A Quiet Place: Day One, the 33-year-old actor hinted at the possibility of making a surprise appearance in the upcoming installment of the Netflix hit.

Quinn, who played the role of Eddie Munson in Stranger Things 4, revealed that “chances are high” that he will be spending time with his former castmates in the future.

When the actor asked about his possible return, he replied, "I love those guys! I'd love to say hello.”



"I'm sure they're working very hard to land the plane. It's been a long time that they've been working on that, so I'm really delighted that they're kind of getting towards the end and they're having a nice time,” he shared.

When the star asked for more information about reprising his role, he playfully teased, "I might have that feeling too... or maybe I don't. I don't know! Who knows?"

Although Quinn’s character Eddie died heroically in the last season, fans believe that anything can happen in the world of Stranger Things, and many are eager to see him again face off against an invading alien force.



For those unversed, the filming of Stranger Things season 5 has officially begun and will be released sometime in 2025.