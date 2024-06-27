 
Kevin Costner breaks silence on Christine Baumgartner divorce

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner tied the knot in 2004

June 27, 2024

Kevin Costner made a shocking revelation about parting ways from long time wife Christine Baumgartner.

As fans will know, Christine was the second wife of the American actor and filmmaker. The former couple got married in Christine Baumgartner in 2004, after Kevin called it quits with first wife, Cindy Silva in 1994. However, Kevin’s new marriage also ended earlier this year in February.

Recently, the 69-year-old acting sensation sat down for a confessional on CBS Mornings and was asked regarding this shocking split by show host, Gayle King.

"That's a crushing moment. It's powerful, it hurt," Kevin said of his divorce with the longtime partner, Christine. 

Nonetheless, he admitted that he is not holding on to anything from the past “cause he had to keep a special eye on his kids who were looking up to him.”

This comes after Kevin confessed being open to fall in love again, and shared in a chat with Fox News what he is looking for in his new partner.

He addressed while speaking of his past romances, "I had two unique relationships," adding, "A person who wants to be loved, and they want to be."

“You know … feel like they're at their very best. And that love helps that and doesn't hinder it,” Kevin explained before concluding. 

