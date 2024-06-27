Did Kendall Jenner break Louvre Museum rules with barefoot midnight visit?

Kendall Jenner recently sparked concern by visiting the Louvre Museum in Paris barefoot.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Jenner shared series of photos from Louvre Museum.

Jenner, was in Paris for Fashion Week when she decided to take a late-night tour of the famous museum.

Kendall Jenner kicked off her shoes for Louvre Museum midnight tour

"The Louvre at midnight," she wrote in the caption.

In the photos, Jenner looked stunning in a chic black top with an open back and a long, asymmetrical black skirt. Notably, she was not wearing any shoes.

Although the Louvre's official rules do not mention footwear, travel expert Nicole Campoy Jackson noted that it is generally expected for visitors to wear shoes in such prestigious indoor public places.

She told PEOPLE, "I am sure the Louvre has seen it all, given the sheer amount of traffic in there every single day, but I can't imagine they're faced very often with shoe-less patrons."

"This is more of an unwritten rule at the Louvre... and just generally at most indoor public places," Nicole added.

Despite this, Nicole also acknowledged the unique opportunity Jenner had, saying, "Wouldn't we all want to be invited into the hallowed halls of the Louvre at midnight and kick off our shoes like we know we're not supposed to?"