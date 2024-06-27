 
Ben Affleck planning to move in with Jennifer Garner amid Lopez rift: Source

Ben Affleck reportedly finds solace in the company of Jennifer Garner and their kids

June 27, 2024

Ben Affleck is reportedly leaning on his kids and former wife Jennifer Garner amid Jennifer Lopez marital woes.

After moving out on Jennifer Lopez’s Los Angeles mansion, the acting sensation is reportedly visiting Jennifer Garner’s place more often.

Spilling the beans on this matter, a tipster told Closer Magazine, “Ben’s got a key to come and go as he pleases, and he’s been spending a ton of time at her place, coming over for dinners and hanging with the kids.”

“It’s great for his state of mind and the kids love having him around,” the insider also added.

They even claimed that Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner has no objection to this practice, which has become more frequent after leaving Lopez and their mansion. Moreover, the source claimed that she is even considering asking him to move in for the betterment of their children. 

“That’s why Jen’s open to the idea of having him move back in, she’s got a lot of space so he wouldn’t be in her way. She knows it would bring a lot of comfort to their kids,” they said in conclusion. 

