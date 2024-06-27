 
Lainey Wilson defies summer heat with iconic leather look

Lainey Wilson rocked a leather look during her performance on 'Today' in scorching heat

June 27, 2024

Lainey Wilson just showed how the weather cannot stop her from rocking all-leather outfit that reflects off her country music and persona.

As the 32-year-old artist performed on Today, in the extreme summer heat, Wilson managed to rock not only the audience but her flattering look as well.

She sported a pair of black-coloured leather pant that were flared from the bottom, her signature style, which she paired with a matching leather vest with turquoise embroidery.

To match with her look, she accentuated her attire with turquoise accessories which included a statement necklace, her cowboy hat and some dainty rings.

For the Citi Concert Series, Wilson performed her hit song, Heart Like a Truck, and even brought on a young fan on stage, whose hand she held while serenading the cheering crowd.

PEOPLE magazine had a conversation with Rosa Halpern, the founder of By The Namesake, and the mastermind behind the Save Me crooner’s leather bell bottoms.

"Working with Lainey and her team has been amazing experience because she has her signature look and knows what she wants to wear," Halpern told the outlet. 

