Shaun White reveals plans to travel with Nina Dobrev

Shaun White expressed his excitement for traveling with his girlfriend, Nina Dobrev after her recovery from a bike accident.



While chatting with People magazine about his partnership with Aruba Tourism Authority, the 37-year-old athlete revealed some of the destinations he will visit with Nina.

Although the Vampire Diaries alum is still recovering from her injuries after the bike accident, Shaun mentions that they are eager to visit Paris for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in July.

The five-time Olympian told the outlet, “She's probably got another week or two and then she's off crutches which will be really nice.”

“But yeah, we're planning on going to the Summer Olympics and cheer on some friends out there in skateboarding and fencing, “ he added.

Moreover, he revealed that Nina is managing her recovery with more dedication and diligence than hin when he is competing in games.

“She's such a trooper. I mean, she really took her recovery so seriously,” Shaun said.

He went on to say, “She's icing, she's taking peptides, she's doing this everyday therapy. She's honestly more diligent than I was even while I was competing. So she's bounced back really quickly.”

For those unversed, the actress got into an accident when she did a wheelie on her bike and lost control.