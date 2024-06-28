 
Geo News

Shaun White reveals plans to travel with Nina Dobrev

The actress underwent surgery in May after her dirt biking accident

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Shaun White reveals plans to travel with Nina Dobrev
Shaun White reveals plans to travel with Nina Dobrev

Shaun White expressed his excitement for traveling with his girlfriend, Nina Dobrev after her recovery from a bike accident.

While chatting with People magazine about his partnership with Aruba Tourism Authority, the 37-year-old athlete revealed some of the destinations he will visit with Nina.

Although the Vampire Diaries alum is still recovering from her injuries after the bike accident, Shaun mentions that they are eager to visit Paris for the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in July.

The five-time Olympian told the outlet, “She's probably got another week or two and then she's off crutches which will be really nice.”

“But yeah, we're planning on going to the Summer Olympics and cheer on some friends out there in skateboarding and fencing, “ he added.

Moreover, he revealed that Nina is managing her recovery with more dedication and diligence than hin when he is competing in games.

“She's such a trooper. I mean, she really took her recovery so seriously,” Shaun said.

He went on to say, “She's icing, she's taking peptides, she's doing this everyday therapy. She's honestly more diligent than I was even while I was competing. So she's bounced back really quickly.”

For those unversed, the actress got into an accident when she did a wheelie on her bike and lost control.

Michael Jackson drowned in debt despite King of Pop status
Michael Jackson drowned in debt despite King of Pop status
Lainey Wilson defies summer heat with iconic leather look
Lainey Wilson defies summer heat with iconic leather look
Ben Affleck planning to move in with Jennifer Garner amid Lopez rift: Source
Ben Affleck planning to move in with Jennifer Garner amid Lopez rift: Source
Kylie Jenner reveals heartfelt reason behind cooking for her kids
Kylie Jenner reveals heartfelt reason behind cooking for her kids
King Charles thinks Prince Harry does not exist anymore
King Charles thinks Prince Harry does not exist anymore
'Strong' Katie Holmes ditches Tom Cruise drama with Suri's support: Source
'Strong' Katie Holmes ditches Tom Cruise drama with Suri's support: Source
Prince Harry is forcing Kate Middleton while refusing to back down video
Prince Harry is forcing Kate Middleton while refusing to back down
Kourtney Kardashian Barker reveals shocking postpartum decision
Kourtney Kardashian Barker reveals shocking postpartum decision
Ryan Reynolds makes Dolly Parton 'homesick' with sweet gesture
Ryan Reynolds makes Dolly Parton 'homesick' with sweet gesture
Kevin Costner breaks silence on Christine Baumgartner divorce
Kevin Costner breaks silence on Christine Baumgartner divorce
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen join Justin Timberlake's fanbase
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen join Justin Timberlake's fanbase
Kardashian momager Kris pens sweet birthday wish for Khloe Kardashian
Kardashian momager Kris pens sweet birthday wish for Khloe Kardashian