Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 'taxpayer' hell as UK returned discussed

June 28, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to come back to the UK, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expected to fill the rota as Kate Middleton goes off for cancer treatment, have ranked less popular in the UK over the past few years.

Speaking about the couple, GB News royal correspondent Cameron Walker reveals: "They consistently poll, since the publication of the Netflix series and Harry's memoir "Spare", at the very bottom...of the Royal Family - apart from Prince Andrew, who's slightly below them.”

The expert then highlighted how Harry and Meghan’s return to the UK would pose troubles for tax payer Britons.

They added: “That's a big problem, because if they become working members of the Royal Family again, it's taxpayers - it's us as the public - who would have to pay for their security, the staff travel, and all the rest of it."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

