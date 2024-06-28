Critics snatch away 'The Bear' perfect reviews after season 3

The Bear was a darling of the critics but after season three they are slamming it from left right and center.



The latest sees new challenges for Carmy played by Jeremy Allen White as he works with his team to turn his brother's sandwich joint into a respectable well-sought after-dining spot.

However, critics did not like what they are selling as reviews unlike in the past slammed the current for being aimless and messy.

The Independent called it a “frenetic drama” that “feels stuck in a loop of its own creation.”

Variety’s similarly pens a harsh review, “The Bear takes a step down in an aimless season three that leans too heavily on star power.”

The Hollywood Reporter meanwhile writes a positive review, “On an episode-by-episode basis, the third season of The Bear is as good as anything the show has ever done. Possibly better?”

So does the Decider, “The Bear’s brilliant blend of overstimulating mayhem, precision, and catharsis is a special place onto itself."