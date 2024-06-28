Kim Kardashian offended after Khloe passes comment on Chicago's hair

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have got into an argument over their parenting styles.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder confessed her younger sister Khloe for mocking daughter Chicago’s hairdo.

Kim said on Hulu: "The other day, when you called me and asked me if you can do Chi's hair, I don't know if condescending is the word, but you're very shaming," Kim begins. "Like ‘Can I do Chi's hair? Do you mind? Because her hair has, like, so much product in it.' And I'm just like, ‘I know.’"

"You were calling to, not really ask me if you could do her hair, but to let me know that it wasn’t washed," Kim claims.

"No, I actually wanted to know. If you don’t care, next time I will not ask you and I’ll just do the hair, but if also then if I do it you're going to say ‘Why'd you touch that?’ " Khloé responds.

"That was an extremely hard week and you were like ‘Would you mind if I do her hair because it's nasty?’ " Kim says.

"All I said was, 'Do you mind if I do Chicago's hair because I didn't know if you are very particular,'" Khloé tells her sister.

The Kardashians new episode are now available on HULU.