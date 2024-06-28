Sylvester Stallone marks daughter Sistine's 26th birthday

Sylvester Stallone celebrates his daughter, Sistine’s birthday with a sweet note.



The 77-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account on Thursday, June 27, and marked her daughter’s 26th birthday by sharing cute photos.

In the first photo, the birthday girl can be seen laughing while Stallone wrapped his hand around her waist.

Sistine donned a light blue dress while the Rocky star sported a black suit.

Sylvester penned down a heartwarming caption along with the carousel dedicated to Sistine.

He began by wishing his daughter and also tagging her account, “Happy birthday to @sistinestallone.”

The Rocky star continued, “Our amazing daughter, who brings nothing but happiness. So so proud to be your father!"

Sistine rushed to the comment section and showed love to her dad, "I love you dad!!!

Moreover, her mom, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, also wrote a heartwarming note to Sitine while taking to her own social media account.

She first wished her birthday and then wrote, “You have brought so much happiness into my life and I am internally grateful. You are intelligent, kind, hard-working, and my best friend.I love you more than words can express. Mom.”