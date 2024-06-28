 
Shifty Shellshock of 'Crazy Town's cause of death revealed

The singer passed away on June 24 at the age of 45

June 28, 2024

Shifty Shellshock, whose real name was Seth Binzer, his cause of death has been revealed by his manager.

On June 24 the Butterfly singer was found dead at the age of 45 as per the Los Angeles County Medical Examine.

Binzer’s band manager told People magazine, that he died of an accidental drug overdose.

The band manager, Hubberman said to the outlet, "Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town's rapid success with 'Butterfly,' never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions.”

"We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here,” he continues.

The manager explained, “The cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street purchased drugs.”

"Shifty was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed — unfortunately no one had the exact tools to do this, myself included,” he added.

However, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not released any report on the cause of Binzer's death.

The singer himself revealed in Celebrity Rehab and Sober House that he had experienced substance abuse throughout his career.

