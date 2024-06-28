 
Geo News

Halle Berry welcomes two adorable members of the family

Two cats walk into the Halle Berry family as a new sweet addition

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Halle Berry welcomes two adorable members of the family
Halle Berry welcomes two adorable members of the family

Halle Berry has expanded her family by adding two stray cats into her family.

Popularly known for 2004's Catwoman, she took to Instagram to introduce them to the fans,"Introducing Boots and Coco!" she captioned alongside their snaps.

Explaining how she found them the actress writes, "I found these two little fur babies in my yard along with their 2 siblings and their mom!"

"I got the mommy spayed and released her back in my yard and she’s now our outdoor cat and the other 2 babies I've found a forever home for and these two are our new lovies. It's a full house over here!"

Halle Berry welcomes two adorable members of the family

Halle meanwhile is dating Van Hunt as the duo have been together since 2020 and the pair do not share any children.

Nevertheless, the Oscar winner has a soft corner for animals as it was visible in previous Easter where she forgot to wish fans because she was busy playing with the bunnies. 

“I cannot even believe I missed wishing you all a Happy Easter!' She continued, “We've been on a family vacation and way too caught up with the bunnies!' adding, 'Hope you all had a wonderful day!'"

Halle Berry welcomes two adorable members of the family


Princess Anne ‘struggling to slow down' amid memory loss
Princess Anne ‘struggling to slow down' amid memory loss
King Charles, Queen Camilla are ‘completely confident' as Japanese Emperor exits UK
King Charles, Queen Camilla are ‘completely confident' as Japanese Emperor exits UK
Kim Kardashian offended after Khloe passes comment on Chicago's hair
Kim Kardashian offended after Khloe passes comment on Chicago's hair
Lupita Nyong'o convinces Taylor Swift of deal after others failed
Lupita Nyong'o convinces Taylor Swift of deal after others failed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 'taxpayer' hell as UK returned discussed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 'taxpayer' hell as UK returned discussed
Queen Camilla warns King Charles as Japanese Emperor returns to homeland
Queen Camilla warns King Charles as Japanese Emperor returns to homeland
Emma Stone reflects on favourite 'Poor Things' scene amid new movie release
Emma Stone reflects on favourite 'Poor Things' scene amid new movie release
Prince Harry ‘self protects' with ‘power rituals' over Diana death talk
Prince Harry ‘self protects' with ‘power rituals' over Diana death talk
Brooklyn Beckham reacts to Victoria Beckham 50th birthday sans Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham reacts to Victoria Beckham 50th birthday sans Nicola Peltz
'Super gracious' Travis Kelce garners praise from Greg Olsen
'Super gracious' Travis Kelce garners praise from Greg Olsen
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel 'focus on work & family' amid DWI incident
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel 'focus on work & family' amid DWI incident
Did Kendall Jenner break Louvre Museum rules with barefoot midnight visit?
Did Kendall Jenner break Louvre Museum rules with barefoot midnight visit?