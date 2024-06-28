Halle Berry welcomes two adorable members of the family

Halle Berry has expanded her family by adding two stray cats into her family.



Popularly known for 2004's Catwoman, she took to Instagram to introduce them to the fans,"Introducing Boots and Coco!" she captioned alongside their snaps.

Explaining how she found them the actress writes, "I found these two little fur babies in my yard along with their 2 siblings and their mom!"

"I got the mommy spayed and released her back in my yard and she’s now our outdoor cat and the other 2 babies I've found a forever home for and these two are our new lovies. It's a full house over here!"

Halle meanwhile is dating Van Hunt as the duo have been together since 2020 and the pair do not share any children.

Nevertheless, the Oscar winner has a soft corner for animals as it was visible in previous Easter where she forgot to wish fans because she was busy playing with the bunnies.

“I cannot even believe I missed wishing you all a Happy Easter!' She continued, “We've been on a family vacation and way too caught up with the bunnies!' adding, 'Hope you all had a wonderful day!'"



